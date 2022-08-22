Kenya: Devki Group Unveils Plans to Develop Wind Power Plant in Kwale

Nairobi — Steel and cement firm Devki Group has unveiled plans to develop a wind power plant in the country.

The firm said in a disclosure to the National Environment Management Authority that it plans to develop a 60 Megawatts(MW)plant in Samburu, Kwale County, Kinango Sub County.

The power generated will be used for the firm's own consumption in its Devki Samburu Plant in Kwale County.

The firm said in a public notice that the grant of the licence will not have an adverse effect on any Public or Local Authorities, Companies, persons, or bodies of persons within the areas of the undertaking.

In its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (Esia) report, Devki said the characteristics of wind in the area are ideal for power generation.

"These site wind conditions favour the site for the production of electricity from wind using a low-wind turbine, a turbine which reaches rated capacity at a low wind speed rather than one with a higher," it said.

If approved, the plant will be the fourth major wind power plant in Kenya after KenGen's Ngong wind plant (26.1MW) in Kajiado County, Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant (310MW) in Marsabit County and Kipeto Wind (100MW), also in Kajiado.