Kenya: All Postponed Elections to Be Held Next Monday

22 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced next Monday as the date for the postponed by-elections in Mombasa and Kakamega.

This followed the electoral body's meeting with candidates in all the affected areas including Kakamega, Kitui Rural and Rongai at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking to journalists, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that candidates can conduct campaigns for the next four days.

He indicated that the ballot material has already been availed for the exercise.

