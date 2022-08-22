Kenya: ODM Fronts Ken Ngondi for Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Post Amid Intense Lobbying

22 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Intense lobbying for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker position has begun in earnest.

Those in the race include former MCAs, Deputy Speaker Ken Ngondi, former Gender, and Public Service Cheif Administrative Secretary Rachael Shebesh, and Harrison Wangoro who unsuccessfully vied for the Jubilee Embakasi North MP.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party forms the majority in the Assembly and will produce the Speaker, Majority Leader, Majority Chief Whip, and Budget and Finance Committee leadership.

Ngondi is the Orange Democratic Movement's sole candidate for the Speaker's position after being unanimously endorsed by the ODM and Jubilee elected Members of the County Assembly.

"I bring to the table a wealth of experience where I have been a councilor, chairman of the Public Health Committee, and Deputy Speaker under the late Alex Ole Magelo between 2013-201 where I served both roles for five years each to qualify me for the job," he stated.

In April 2022, Azimio la Umoja One Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga announced they would reserve the Nairobi Speaker position for his ODM party.

The Coalition Party won 44 seats out of the 85 wards in the city, where ODM has 35 MCAs, Jubilee Party has five, and the Wiper Party has four, respectively.

President-Elect's United Democratic Alliance William Ruto has 36 MCAs at the Assembly.

In addition, the Nairobi County Assembly will also have two independent MCAs.

Residents of Kwa Njenga and Utawala Wards will have to wait until August 23 to know their MCAs because the IEBC postponed the elections in the areas.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X