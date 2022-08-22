Kenya: Over 26 Governors Elect to Be Sworn in on August 25

22 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Over twenty-six governors elect are set to be sworn in on Thursday, August 25, after they emerged winners in their respective counties in the just concluded general election.

Their names and venue of the swearing in ceremony have been gazetted in a Gazette notice dated 16 of August.

Kwale Governor Elect Fatuma Achani and her Machakos and Kirinyaga counterparts Wavinya Ndeti and Anne Waiguru are among those who will take an oath of office.

Four governors who were elected for a second term will also be inaugurated on Thursday.

They include Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o, Vihiga's Wilber Ottichilo, Joseph Ole Lenku of Kajiado and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

Others include Nairobi and Busia Governor's elect Johnson Sakaja and Paul Otuoma respectively.

Taita Taveta's Governor Elect Andrew Mwadime who ran as an independent candidate is also set to be sworn in.

Others are Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Jonathan Lati Leleliit (Samburu), Moses Badilisha Kiarie (Nyandarua), Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo).

Also to be sworn in include Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir (Wajir), Simba Arati (Kisii), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado), Nathif Jama (Garissa), Jeremiah Lomorukai (Turkana) and Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni), Julius Malombe (Kitui), Mohamed Adan Khalif (Mandera), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) and Abdi Hassan Guyo (Isiolo).

