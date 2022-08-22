Kenya: Roots Party Institutes Disciplinary Action Against Justina for Congratulating Ruto, Misrepresenting Party

22 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Roots Party has summoned George Wajackoyah's running mate Justina Wamae for a disciplinary action for misrepresenting the position of the party.

The party is accusing Wamae of making public utterances both in the mainstream media and in social media, with the first incident being on August 3 when she publicly alleged that Wajackoyah endorsed the candidature of the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The second incident cited occurred on the 19 th of August, where Wamae is accused of acknowledging their competitor's victory, after she publicly congratulated the President Elect William Ruto.

"Due to your continuous misrepresentations of the Party's stand, the party has suffered ridicule and disrepute," read the letter.

The party further accused Wamae of associating herself with their opponents, and advocating for their ideologies.

In the demand letter, Wamae is expected to present herself at the party headquarters in Karen, on Friday this week.

According to the letter, Wamae is reported to have blocked the party leader as well as other party officials.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X