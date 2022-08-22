Kenya: This is a Do or Die Battle, Odinga Says After Petition Challenging Ruto Win Filed at the Supreme Court

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Keya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has described the petition challenging President -elect William Ruto's win as a 'do or die battle."

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after filing the petition, Odinga stated that there were many people who tried to stop them from going to court.

"A short while ago, we successfully filed our presidential election petition at the Supreme Court of Kenya. The action we have taken is perfectly in line with the stipulations of our constitution on resolving disputes," he stated.

More to follow ... .