Rwanda: Over 200 Rwanda-Bound Zimbabwean Teachers Pass First Exam

20 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Kelvin Jakachira

Harare — A total of 208 Zimbabwean teachers have passed written examinations to enable them to be recruited in Rwanda and will now go through oral interviews next week.

The number of the teachers who passed represents more than 80 percent of those who sat for the online examinations held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary for Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Simon Masanga said Zimbabwe was happy with how the recruitment process was going.

"We had teachers in Gweru Bulawayo Masvingo, Chinhoyi and Harare and the process went on very well," Masanga told Zimbabwe's state controlled Herald newspaper.

"We went through all the candidates and the pass rate is very impressive. It is over 80 percent. Those who passed are going for oral interviews starting from Tuesday up to Friday next week."

Added Masanga: "By the end of the month we are expecting the final result and after the results we then organise for the health checks where we will be assisted by the Ministry of Health and Childcare and the National Social Security Authority. Thereafter people will go for security vetting then they can leave for Rwanda."

He said the teachers will have a pre-departure training in Harare.

Rwanda's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in Rwanda, Charles Karakye said: "We expected about 324 teachers then 260 attended. The Memorandum of Understanding we have with the government of Zimbabwe is that Zimbabwe is open for business so we will be coming back to recruit more teachers."

On December 23 last year the Ministry of Education of Rwanda and the Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare of Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum on exchange of education personnel and expertise.

Rwanda requested teachers from Zimbabwe to bridge longstanding skills gaps and language barriers.

President Paul Kagame announced that Rwanda wanted to recruit quality teachers from Zimbabwe during the Rwanda Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference held September in 2021.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X