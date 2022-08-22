South Africa: Cosatu Limpopo Ready for the National Shutdown Against Socio-Economic Crisis

Special Note: Happy 36th Anniversary to COSATU. Formed December 1985
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Limpopo declares its readiness to embark on a national shutdown against the socio-economic crisis in our country. This follows the Federation's call for a national strike and a shutdown which is a demonstration of resistance against the following socio-economic challenges:
Ongoing loadshedding
Fuel prices hikes
Escalating food prices
Wage increases and a living wage
Unemployment, inequality and poverty
Neo-liberal austerity measures by Treasury
Our province will therefore embark on a National Shutdown Provincial March led by COSATU President, Zingiswa Losi and other members of the Central Executive Committee which will take place as follows:
Date : 24th August 2022 (Wednesday)
Time : 09h00
Assembly Point : SABC Park, Polokwane
Destination : Treasury, Office of the Premier, Department of Minerals and Energy and Eskom
We therefore call upon all workers to participate in the national shutdown by withdrawing their labour, not report to work and join the provincial march on the 24th of August 2022. It is important to mention that this is a protected National Strike and therefore no employer should victimise employees for participating.
The media is invited to cover the event.