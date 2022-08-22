South Africa: Cosatu Limpopo Ready for the National Shutdown Against Socio-Economic Crisis

press release

Special Note: Happy 36th Anniversary to COSATU. Formed December 1985

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Limpopo declares its readiness to embark on a national shutdown against the socio-economic crisis in our country. This follows the Federation's call for a national strike and a shutdown which is a demonstration of resistance against the following socio-economic challenges:

Ongoing loadshedding

Fuel prices hikes

Escalating food prices

Wage increases and a living wage

Unemployment, inequality and poverty

Neo-liberal austerity measures by Treasury

Our province will therefore embark on a National Shutdown Provincial March led by COSATU President, Zingiswa Losi and other members of the Central Executive Committee which will take place as follows:

Date : 24th August 2022 (Wednesday)

Time : 09h00

Assembly Point : SABC Park, Polokwane

Destination : Treasury, Office of the Premier, Department of Minerals and Energy and Eskom

We therefore call upon all workers to participate in the national shutdown by withdrawing their labour, not report to work and join the provincial march on the 24th of August 2022. It is important to mention that this is a protected National Strike and therefore no employer should victimise employees for participating.

The media is invited to cover the event.