Uganda: #asdailyscoop - Uganda's Min. of State for Foreign Affairs, Commander-in-Chief of Ground Forces On Working Visit to Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — A Ugandan delegation, which includes Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, and the Commander-in-Chief of the country's Ground Forces and President Yoweri Museveni's Senior Advisor on Special Operations, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kianerugaba, as well as other senior security and military leaders, arrived in Addis Abeba Sunday for an official visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The delegation was "accorded a warm welcome" by Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service,Temeseng Tiruneh along with senior staff of the Service, MoFA said.

"During its stay in Addis Abeba, the delegation is expected to hold discussions with its Ethiopian counterpart that will help strengthen the cooperation between Ethiopia and Uganda to ensure peace and security in East Africa and to prevent terrorism." AS