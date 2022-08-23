Ghana Overtakes Nigeria As Country With Most YouTube Searches for Jollof Rice

YouTube shared the statistics in commemoration of World Jollof Day.

The Jollof Wars have taken an exciting turn as Ghana has overtaken Nigeria as the country with the most YouTube searches for Jollof Rice recipes.

This is according to the video streaming platform, YouTube, a subsidiary of popular search engine Google.

According to information released by YouTube on Monday, recent results revealed the top trending search for Jollof Rice.

According to the statistics, Ghana is the top country searching for Jollof Rice, while Edo State has the most searches for Jollof rice in Nigeria.

Since 2015, World Jollof Day has been observed on 22 August to spotlight Jollof rice, a famous cuisine among West Africans also offered in other regions of the world.

Meanwhile, YouTube has unveiled a series of initiatives to celebrate World Jollof Day.

The Jollof wars

Coming closely behind Ghana is its arch Jollof rival, Nigeria.

Other countries on the list are Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Zambia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Kenya and Ireland.

The Nigerian states with top searches for Jollof rice are Edo State, Imo State, Oyo State, Ogun State, Osun State, Kwara State, Ondo State, Delta State, Plateau State, and Enugu State.

Other trending searches in Nigeria are: how to cook couscous Jollof, How to cook spaghetti Jollof, Ghana Jollof, Jollof rice ingredient and Bay leaf in Jollof Rice.

Others are: how to make Jollof rice with fish, How to make a smoky party Jollof Rice, How to use green pepper in Jollof Rice, How to make Agidi Jollof and How to make Jollof Rice without stock.

World Jollof Day

In a statement, YouTube said it would be organising cook-offs among top creators in Nigeria.

The outcome will also be premiered on its platform.

"YouTube has also partnered with Afrochella Festival in the #Jolloflove challenge.

The challenge urges people to share videos that reveal their love for Jollof rice on YouTube Shorts.

The challenge

As part of the celebration, popular food vloggers, comedians and lifestyle creators will be paired to slug it out.

The team with the ability to pull off the best Jollof rice wins.

Creators on the line-up for the cook-off are Sisi Yemmie and Broda Shaggi as 'Team Pepper dem', Ify Kitchen and MC Lively as 'Team Buga', Zeelicious and Josh2Funny as 'Jollof Pros', Diary of a Kitchen Lover and Akah as 'The Winning Team' as well as Food and Spice and Taaooma as 'Team Jollof la hot'.

Adetutu Laditan, YouTube's Creator Marketing Manager, EMEA, noted that food incorporates the ethnicity and cultural heritage of a people.

Ms Laditan said the celebration of World Jollof Day is exciting because it provides an opportunity to foster cross-cultural understanding, which sums up part of YouTube's passion.

"Lucky winners will be rewarded with an all-expenses paid trip to the 2022 Afrochella festival in Ghana for the week-long event," Laditan says.

The Jollof playlist

Ms Laditan further revealed that a Jollof rice playlist and a Jollof music playlist had been launched.

These playlists, she said, share exciting videos that show how to prepare jollof rice and music from Africa's music superstars that have fit with the celebration of World Jollof Day.

These playlists, she said, share exciting videos that show how to prepare jollof rice and music from Africa's music superstars that have fit with the celebration of World Jollof Day.

"YouTube is also partnering with the popular YouTube series, Men's Club, to celebrate through a special YouTube show in which the cast cooks Jollof Rice.

"Jollof rice is arguably the most popular cuisine in west Africa and around the globe. We are excited to be working with creators to commemorate this culinary heritage," she added.

Background

Launched in May 2005, YouTube allows billions of people to discover, watch and share videos online.

The platform also provides a forum for people to connect, inform and inspire others across the globe and acts as a distribution platform for original content creators and advertisers, large and small.

YouTube is a Google company.