Kenya: Israeli President Herzog Congratulates President-Elect Ruto, Invites Him to Jerusalem for Official Visit

22 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Israel President Isaac Herzog has congratulated President Elect William Ruto, following his win in last week's General Election.

The congratulatory message was presented to Ruto on Monday by ambassador Michael Lotem, in his Karen office.

The Israel President Herzog also invited Ruto to Jerusalem for an official visit.

"We look forward to growing our relationship with the people of Israel and working together on key areas such as universal healthcare, agriculture and water provision. We appreciate Israel's support in these fields," Ruto stated.

