Kenya: Association of Manufacturers Appoints Anthony Mwangi as CEO

Nairobi — Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Board has appointed Anthony Mwangi as the Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15.

Mwangi will take over from Acting CEO Tobias Alando who took over in July after Phyllis Wakiaga's exit.

Alando has been appointed the Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for managing the Association's day-to-day administrative and operational functions, designing members' services and strategic development among other duties.

KAM Chairman, Rajan Shah expressed his optimism on Mwangi's appointment following a rigorous recruitment process.

With over 20 years of work experience, Mwangi brings on board a wealth of expertise in public policy, government relations, stakeholder engagement, communications and business development cutting across the Transportation, ICT, Aviation, and Oil and Gas industries.

He has previously worked at Bolt, Tullow Oil, IBM, and Kenya Airways in various capacities.

Mwangi has a Masters' Degree in Public Policy and Management from Strathmore Business School, a Bachelor's degree from University of Nairobi, and a Certificate of Public Policy from New York University (NYU).

The incoming CEO, Mwangi committed to continue steering the Association in advocating for an enabling business environment.

"I'm excited to take up the new role. I shall work closely with all stakeholders to increase the efficiency and productivity of the local manufacturing sector, drive export-led growth, reduce the regulatory burden and ease the cost of doing business and advocate for a stable and predictable tax environment and policy," Mwangi said.