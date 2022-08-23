Rwanda: New Taxi-Moto Fares Set Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Taxi moto fares, using smart meters, have been increased from Rwf 107 per kilometre to Rwf 117, while payment for the first two meters is Rwf 400.

The new prices were set on August 19 but took effect on Monday, August 22.

The development, announced by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), comes in line with facilitating moto-taxi drivers considering the continued increase of fuel pump prices.

Upon the reintroduction of the smart meters early this year, the plan was to revise the prices after two years, which means the prices were to be changed in 2024.

However, RURA decided to change the fares before the expected time due to the unpredictable rise in fuel prices.

Other changes made include, a client being charged Rwf 205 per km after 40 km, from Rwf 187.

Mixed reactions from public

Assumpta Uwera, a resident in Kicukiro district, welcomed the development saying that the set prices are fair for both passengers and riders.

"Prices for fuel had increased but the meter prices hadn't. Moto riders had stopped using meters and were overcharging through bargaining. I was paying around Rwf 1500 on a journey I used to pay Rwf 1000 using meters or Rwf 1200 in negotiation," she said.

Emmanuel Uwamugisha, another passenger, said the development was long overdue since riders had stopped using meters.

He however thinks that the changes will barely make a difference, noting that there is still a need to raise more awareness around the relevance of smart meters for both customers and riders, since some are still in dilemma of understanding the use of the technology.

Etienne Maniraguha, a motorcyclist based in the Gasabo district, commended RURA for finally thinking about them and adjusting the prices.

He however pointed out there is still need to revise the prices in the long run, saying that the increase is still low compared to the fuel prices as well as the cost of living in general.

Taxi motor riders still call for more work to be done around meter usage and more sensitisation for them to understand why they need it in service.

Mandatory use of smart meters was reintroduced officially in January this year.