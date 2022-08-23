Kenya: Moses Kuria Files Petition to Bar Odinga Suit Over Bomas Chaos

Nairobi — Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition seeking to bar Raila Odinga's suit seeking to nullify President-elect William Ruto's win.

In his suit papers, Kuria cites the violence at the Bomas of Kenya and came moments after Odinga filed his petition at the Supreme Court within the Milimani Law Courts.

According to Kuria, Odinga used his chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory and others to cause violence at the Bomas of Kenya Tallying Centre, hence hindering the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati from executing his duty and accused him of violating the Constitution, the Elections Act and the Code of Electoral Conduct.

"That shortly after entry of the Commission's Chairman, the other commissioners and the CEO, the said Saitabao Ole Kanchory and other accredited agent of the 1st and 2nd respondents who is also the Narok Senator Elect, Ledama ole Kina gained access to the podium whereby they threatened and physically assaulted the Chairman and the commissioners in full glare of cameras," the suit papers read.

Kuria argued that the actions by Odinga's agents posed a threat to foreign diplomats, international and local observers, the three presidential candidates and other accredited Kenyans who were at the Bomas of Kenya.

According to Kuria, the interference with the declaration of the presidential election and the attack on the Presidential Returning Officer made it difficult for Chebukati to singly announce the results of the 38 polling stations that had been verified the morning of August 15, 2022.

Consequently, Kuria asked the court not to grant Odinga the relief he is seeking by challenging the election of William Ruto as the President Elect.