Kenya: Reuben Kigame Wants Presidential Election Results Nullified in Supreme Court Petition

Nairobi — Gospel musician who wanted to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the results that declared William Ruto winner.

In his petition, Kigame argues that the whole process leading up to the results as declared by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was marred by irregularities that rendered the final outcome null and void.

Kigame was barred from contesting in the polls by the electoral commission after failing to meet the legal threshold.

In the suit, Kigame has listed the Commission and its chairman Wafula Chebukati as the first and second respondents and also includes Ruto.

In total, nine petitions were filed on Monday in the Supreme Court, including the main one by Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

"The Petitioner's dream together with that of other Independent aspirants in exercising their civil and political rights got into jeopardy due to the unreasonableness and discriminatory actions by the first respondent," Kigame said.

It is the rejection that Kigame holds that the Commission and Chebukati violated his political and human rights.

He argues that the requirement to submit copies of identity cards of at least 48, 000 registered voters from atleast24 counties as supporters for nomination as requested by IEBC violated the Constitution.

"Throughout the nomination and clearance process, the behavior of Chebukati came out as capricious, vexatious and unreasonable and in absolute disregard of the rule of law, acting in a manner that brings dishonor to the institution he serves and the office he holds," Kigame said.

"The Petitioner being a Person Living with Disability, the respondents acted contrary to his status in contravening and violating both the constitutional provisions under Article 54 and the known statutory and international conventions by failing to facilitate his clearance but instead constrained it," he added.

Kigame's petition is among the nine which were filed at the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the validity of the August polls.

The seven-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome will hold a pre-trial conference on Wednesday or Thursday to determine how the petitions will be handled.

It will also set out the rules of engagement for the proceedings before the hearing and determination of the suit.

The Judges will give their verdict on September 5, 2022.

If the Judges uphold the election of President-Elect William Ruto, he will be sworn into office on September 13, 2022.

Nullification of the election would send Kenyans back to the polls, which must be conducted within 60 days, with the specific day being November 4, 2022.