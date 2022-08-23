South Africa: ActionSA Extends Condolences to the Family of Vytjie Mentor

press release

ActionSA has just learned of the passing of Vytjie Mentor and extends its most heartfelt condolences to the Mentor family for their loss.

Vytjie had been ill for some time and this morning her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months.

It should not be forgotten that Vytjie Mentor was the first to sound the alarm on what we today call “State Capture”.

She also served as a Member of Parliament from 2002 to 2014 before joining ActionSA as its Provincial Chairperson in the Western Cape. She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism.

We will keep the family and friends of Vytjie in our thoughts and prayers and ask that her loved ones be given the privacy to grieve during this time.

May her soul rest in peace.

Statement by: Herman Mashab, ActionSA President, Aug 23, 2022