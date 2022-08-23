Angola Debut With Bronze Medal in African Swimming Championship

Luanda — Angola national swimming team debuted Saturday with a bronze medal in the African Championship, after Lia Lima finished third in the 200 meters butterfly categoy.

The Angolan swimmer clocked 2 minutes and 23 seconds and 57 tenths, in an event being held in Tunis (Tunisia).

South African Hearne Trinity Sasha (2:20.88) was first followed by Egyptian Ibrahim Khaled (2:20.95). In a total of eight competitors, Nigeria's Adama Iman was disqualified.

Despite her achievement in the race, Lia worsened her previous mark (2min, 19 secs, 59 tenths) set at the Lisbon International Meeting held on February 8, 2020.

The national team were also in the final of the 1500 freestyle, with Rafaela Santo, who ended up in the the ninth and last position (19min:28 secs and 35 tenths) of the competition won by the South African Randle Samantha (17:28.54).

Egypt's Abdallah Lojine secured silver (17:30.73), while bronze went to Tunisian Boulakbeche Jamila (17:43.53).

Still in the women's category, Maria Freitas missed the final in the 100m freestyle after finishing 12 with 01:01.27, two places above the ten marks that would guarantee qualification.

In the same race (100m freestyle), another Angolan swimmer, Sofia Vieira, was in 15th position (01:05.88).

In the men's category, Henrique Mascarenhas did not pass the elimination phase after finishing in the 11th position (53 sec.00) of the 100m freestyle and Djamel Pires in 21st (55 secs.60 decs).

In relay, the national team with Henrique Mascarenhas, Djamel Pires, Maria Freitas and Sofia Vieira came in seventh and last place (03:53.58).

South Africa were the winners (03:37.30), Algeria came second (03:38.98) and Egypt third (03:39.41).

The African swimming championship runs until August 25.

In the last edition, held in Accra (Ghana) in 2021, Angola secured third place.