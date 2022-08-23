Mozambique: Dissidents Seek to Overthrow Renamo Leadership

A group of dissidents from Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, has announced its intention to dethrone the current Renamo leadership, and head a coalition of parties that can take power from the ruling Frelimo Party.

The dissident group is headed by the little-known figure, Vitano Caetano Singano. Interviewed by the television station STV, Singano said his movement plans to remove the current Renamo leadership and form a strong coalition of opposition parties capable of defeating the ruling Frelimo Party.

Singano, who was born in Marromeu in the central province of Sofala, said he has been a member of Renamo for 30 years.

"Our leader, Afonso Dhlakama, died (in May 2018) when a coalition had already been approved around a single opposition candidate for the 2019 presidential elections", claimed Singano. He said the extra-parliamentary opposition parties had approached the current Renamo leader, Ossufo Momade, on 11 June 2019 with a letter left by Dhlakama which proposed an opposition coalition around a single candidate for the presidential elections due in October of that year. Singano said the coalition would only be for the presidential election of 2019 and not for parliamentary elections. This is the first time such a latter has been mentioned, and there was no proof it ever existed.

According to Singano, Momade had no interest in tying Renamo to a group of extra-parliamentary parties. "We understood that he didn't want unity, he wanted the dispersal of votes", said Singano. "Since he doesn't want a union, we shall follow the ideals of Dhlakama".

Singano's new party calls itself "Democratic Renamo". He said it was formed "by members who have become fed up with the current image of Renamo". He claimed that the dissidents have support within the Renamo parliamentary group, but "because of the law", they were unable to show their faces.

Singano said his movement has 128 district delegates, and he will prove their existence in visits to the central provinces of Tete, Manica and Zambezia. He said he will formalise "Democratic Renamo" at the Ministry of Justice with the signatures of more than 10,000 supporters. "My target is 20,000 signatures", he said, "and this is possible. On the day that we deliver the documents, we shall call the press to show you".

The Renamo national spokesperson, Jose Manteigas, told STV that Singano had once been a member of the Renamo National Political Commission, representing young Renamo members. But he left Renamo about ten years ago and subsequently tried his luck with other, smaller opposition parties. Singano joined the PDD (Party for Peace, Development and Democracy), set up by the former number two in Renamo, Raul Domingos. But he then moved on to a more significant organisation, the MDM (Mozambique Democratic Movement), led at the time by the Mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango.

Manteigas said that more recently Singano was detained for the illegal possession of firearms. The guns came from an earlier dissident group, the "Renamo Military Junta", which now seems to have collapsed. He claimed that "Democratic Renamo" was set up "by enemies of our party", who regarded Renamo as "an inconvenience".

Singano admitted that his movement's flag resembles the Renamo flag, but he thought this was justified because "we have to value the ideals" of Renamo's first two leaders, Dhlakama and his predecessor Andre Matsangaissa. But Manteigas warned that Singano's use of Renamo symbols and names is illegal, and measures will be taken to stop it.