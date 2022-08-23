Mozambique: Cocaine Seized At Maputo Airport

The Mozambican authorities have arrested a citizen from Ivory Coast at Maputo International Airport after cocaine was found in his luggage. According to a spokesperson for the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic), the drug was hidden inside 15 electric torches.

The Ivory Coast citizen, who has not been named, denied that he was the owner of the luggage in which the drug was found. "I'm very surprised and angered because I don't know how they put a bag in my name in with my other belongings", he told reporters. "They said I had three bags and that's what's on the ticket, but I don't recognise it. I only brought one bag. So, I'm confused and I don't know what to do".

This was the second drug seizure at the airport in less than a month.