Mozambique: Government Relaxes Entry Visa Rules

The Mozambican government on 16 August announced new immigration rules intended to attract more tourists and investors. These will be submitted for approval to the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

Announcing the proposals to reporters at the end of the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said the changes in the entry visa regime are part of the "economic acceleration measures" recently launched by President Filipe Nyusi "that will place the private sector at the centre of economic transformation and development".

This package, Suaze continued, aims to speed up improvements in the business environment, enhance the country's reputation as a safe destination, and create favourable conditions for attracting new investments.

As part of this relaxation, he said, the government "approved the revision of the norms of the regime for granting visas to foreign citizens who wish to visit the country, do business, or invest in Mozambique". This includes transforming the simple short-term tourism visa into a mixed tourism and business visa. That visa will be valid for 90 days, rather than the current 30.

The period covered by a temporary residence permit for investors will be extended from one to two years if the amount of the investment is at least US$500,000. For an investment of US$50 million or more, a temporary residence permit will be for five years.

The new regulations give the government the power to entirely waive entry visa requirements for citizens of countries which are not believed to present a serious threat of illegal immigration.

Suaze did not name these countries, but the independent newssheet "Mediafax" appears to have obtained a list. According to "Mediafax", visa waivers will cover citizens from all member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and all members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP). In addition, the visa exemption scheme will cover visitors from Germany, the United Kingdom, Rwanda, Indonesia, India, Japan, and Australia.

Suaze said the government will introduce an electronic system for visa applications. Instead of visiting Mozambican embassies or consulates in person, those wishing to visit the country can end their application online and pick up the entry visa at the border. "This procedure should take a maximum of five days," Suaze said, adding that "the government sectors linked to migration and tourism are working to ensure the effectiveness of this platform in the shortest possible time".