Mozambique: Rehabilitation of 5,000 Kilometres of Roads Planned

The Mozambican government plans to pave or rehabilitate about 5,000 kilometres of road in the centre and north of the country by 2024, using funds from the European Union and the World Bank, according to a report in the Maputo daily "Noticias" on 15 August.

The EU is disbursing over €124 million (US$126.5) for this programme, while the World Bank has made US$110 million available. The funds will also cover the associated bridges and drainage systems.

There is not yet any date for the beginning of the rehabilitation work, since consultants are still being hired.

The roads covered by this programme mostly link agricultural production zones to urban consumption areas. The roads mentioned in the "Noticias" report are in Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia provinces.