Mozambique: Prime Minister Calls for Increased Use of Renewable Energies

Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane on 10 August instructed the National Energy Fund (FUNAE) to continue implementing programmes and projects for the mass use of renewable energies.

This, the Prime Minister said, is intended to contribute to achieving one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely ensuring universal access to electricity by 2030.

Speaking at the ceremony where he swore into office the new chairperson of FUNAE, former Deputy Transport Minister, Manuela Rebelo, Maleiane said that when it set up the Fund the government's goal was to promote the use of renewable energies through implementing photovoltaic, hydroelectric and wind power solutions.

Another FUNAE task is to expand the network of petrol stations in rural areas.

"FUNAE is contributing to increased access to electricity in the countryside, which is benefiting communities, households and small local economic undertakings", the Prime Minister added.