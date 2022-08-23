Mozambique: Containers of Illegal Hardwoods Seized

22 August 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Mozambican authorities in the city of Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado have seized 63 containers full of precious hardwoods that were about to be illegally exported to China.

According to the television station STV, the containers held 1,000 cubic metres of blackwood (pau preto), a hardwood that may not be logged or exported. They were detected by the Environmental Quality Control Agency (AQUA) on 27 July when 20 of the 63 containers were about to be exported. Investigations revealed that a further 43 containers were in Montepuez district, in the Sain Funer Timber yard, which operates with a licence from the Chinese-owned company, Miti.

The customs service and the Cabo Delgado provincial attorney's office confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the attempt to export forbidden timber.

Miti is the company which in 2021 forfeited 13,000 cubic metres of illegal timber to the State, which had been seized at its yards in Muxungue and Sena in the central province of Sofala. That timber was sold at public auction, and the company was fined 29 million meticais (about US$453,000).

Pemba port has been used previously to export timber illegally to China. In December 2020, 76 containers were exported from Pemba to China. On that occasion, the Chinese authorities cooperated and the timber was recovered and later sold at auction. Nine people were arrested in connection with this case, including a Chinese citizen and several Pemba customs officials.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X