Nigeria: Lekki Port Project to Provide About 112, 000 Jobs to Nigerians - Transport Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Muazu Sambo, has said that the Lekki deep-sea port project would create 112,000 jobs upon its completion.

Sambo speaking in Jalingo, Taraba state said the port, which is the Premier Deep-Sea Port in Nigeria, would bring more tonnage and revenue to the government.

He stated: "It is significant because the largest ships in the world can berth at the Port. That means, more tonnage, more cargo, more revenue for the port and for the country, more economic activities.

"Above all more jobs, over 112, 000 both direct and indirect jobs will be created as a result of the creation of the Lekki deep-sea port.

"This will be in the first few years and as time goes on and as activities expand, the number of the jobs will even multiply and that is what is good for us."