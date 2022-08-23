Liberia: UN, Private Sector Hold Roundtable Today

The United Nations in Liberia hosts a One-day Roundtable Dialogue with the Private Sector today, Tuesday, 23 August 2022, at the Monrovia City Hall to discuss and identify opportunities for mutual collaboration and partnership.

According to a press release, the Dialogue to be led by the UN Resident Coordinatorto Liberia Mr. Niels Scott, will include participation of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Liberia Bankers Association, Liberia Business Association, Chief Executive Officers of MTN, ArcelorMittal, Golden Veloreum, Mano Manufacturing, Bollore Logistics, Orange Foundation, United Nations Heads of Agencies here and others.

The release says the UN Vision 2030 is "To support Liberia to become a reconciled, transformed, and prosperous nation anchored on accountable institutions and equitable, inclusive, and sustainable development."

The UN recognizes the critical role of the Private Sector in supporting the Government of Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) aspirations and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It notes that the partnership between the United Nations and the Private Sector in Liberia has been minimal over the years, and today's dialogue presents an opportunity for both sides to have a mutual understanding of their contributions to the socio-economic development of Liberia and identify strong collaboration and partnership areas.

"The UN System in Liberia is committed towards a mutually stronger partnership with the private sector to support Liberia's socio-economic development," says UN Resident Coordinator Scott. Press Release