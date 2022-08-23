Rwanda: Tenth Group of Asylum Seekers From Libya Arrives in Rwanda

A group of 103 refugees and asylum seekers from Libya arrived in Rwanda on the night of Thursday, August 18, becoming the tenth group from the country to be temporarily hosted in Rwanda.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, the group is now accommodated in Gashora Transit Centre located in Bugesera District, that currently shelters 421 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated before.

"The 10th group is composed of 68 Eritreans, 33 Sudanese, 1 South Sudanese, and 1 Ethiopian. Rwanda, UNHCR, and the African Union set up an emergency transit mechanism to provide life-saving protection and long-term solutions to vulnerable refugees trapped in Libya through a temporary evacuation to Rwanda," the Ministry of Emergency Management indicated in a statement posted on their Twitter account.

Majority of the latest arrivals are youth. They were to proceed to the Gashora Emergency Transit Mechanism where they will be accommodated.

Since 2019, Rwanda has been receiving refugees and asylum seekers who were evacuated from Libya, after being stranded there, some for years.

The move is in line with the framework established through a tripartite agreement between the Government of Rwanda, UNHCR, and the African Union.

Under the agreement, Rwanda made a commitment to host African refugees trapped in Libya after their desperate efforts to make it to European countries were cut short.