Kenya: EACC Warns Kenyans of Fake Integrity Clearance Certificates

23 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cautioned Kenyans against fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates, at a fee.

The anti-graft commission has informed Kenyans that they do not charge fees to issue EACC clearance.

The Commission also urged Kenyans to report suspected cases of fraud and impersonation to EACC through Hotline No. 0727 285663 orvisit the EACC Hqs at Integrity Centre, any regional office or Huduma Service Desk.

"EACC has learnt of fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates

to unsuspecting members of the public at a fee. It is hereby clarified that EACC does not charge any fees for processing self declaration forms (EACC Clearance)," EACC stated.

EACC further said that it also applies to cases of fraudsters impersonating EACC Investigators and extorting money from the public.

