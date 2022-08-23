Somalia: Hamse Abdi Barre Visits Wounds At Hospitals After Hotel Attack

22 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Hamse Abdi Barre, last night visited the hospitals treating those injured in the al-Shabaab attack on al-Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu.

The Prime Minister listened to reports from health officials about the condition of the injured people before speaking to the media on Sunday night.

Hamse Abdi Barre, who spoke for the first time about the Hayat Hotel attack, said that the government is doing something to help the injured people, wherever it can be done.

On the other hand, the PM mentioned that the government is ready for accountability, and all those who failed to fulfill their duties will be held accountable.

At least 21 people were killed in Hayat Hotel, including the owner of the hotel, according to government officials and health departments, and 117 people were injured in the Hayat hotel attack by Al-Shabaab.

