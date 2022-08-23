Somalia: Interior Minister Meets With UK Ambassador

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The Minister of Interior, Federal, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, today met with the UK Ambassador to Somalia Kate Foster in Mogadishu.

According to the reports, the Minister and the Ambassador discussed the cooperation in stabilizing of the areas retaken from the Al-Shabaab group by Somali and AU troops.

The meeting also focused on dealing with the current drought in the country and how to provide relief to the affected Somali people.

The United Kingdom supports Somalia in many aspects, including security and training the national army at a military base in Baidoa city under the Southwest State of Somalia.