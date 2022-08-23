Somalia: The Somali Foreign Minister Receives the Qatari Ambassador

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Absher Omar Jama, on Sunday, in the capital Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the sister state of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan bin Hamza Asad Muhammad Hashim, on a complimentary visit Done by an ambassador, during which bilateral relationships and mutual cooperation were researched.

At the outset of the meeting, the Qatari Ambassador congratulated the new Somali Foreign Minister on his appointment in the new position he emulates, wishing him success and lasting success in his duties, including his country's role in standing alongside Somalia.

The meeting discusses the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation between the two sister countries and the many promising opportunities to expand its horizons to wider levels that will foster strategic partnership in all spheres.