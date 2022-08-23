Ghana: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Inaugurates Committee to Review 1992 Constitution

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has inaugurated a committee to review the 1992 Constitution.

At the inauguration of the 13-member committee in Accra last Tuesday, the Minister, who chairs the committee, said since 2017, the Ministry has called for to review of the 1992 Constitution to meet current reality.

He added that Civil Society Organizations as well as many well-meaning Ghanaians have made suggestions for the amendment of some provisions in the 1992 Constitution.

He, therefore, indicated that the ministry was planning to hold stakeholder consultations with some institutions, identifiable groups and other eminent personalities to seek their input on the review.

The Committee is mandated to engage key stakeholders; strategize, coordinate and execute a national stakeholders consultative conference to discuss sector-specific issues in relation to the 1992 Constitution; produce a report on the findings of the conference; continue functioning in an interim role until the commencement of the constitutional review; organize and meet the timeline for a three-day consultative event tentatively proposed for the 4th, 5th, and 6th September 2022.

The members of the committee are Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader; Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, MP, Asante-Akim Central; Mr Bernard Ahiafor, MP Akatsi South; Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh, Chairman, National Media Commission; Ms Kathleen Addy, Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education and Prof. H. K. Prempeh, Executive Director, Centre for Democratic Development.

The rest are Prof. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of Faculty of Law, UPSA; Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, Private Legal Practitioner; Mr Senyo Hosi, Former CEO, Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors; Mr Inusah Fuseini, Former MP, Tamale Central; Mr Ben Abdallah Banda, Former MP, Offinso South and Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Chief Director, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.