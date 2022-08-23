Ghana Navy Conducts Counter-Terrorism Simulation Exercise

22 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Dzifa Hukporti

Ghana Navy has conducted a simulation exercise to test and enhance the operational readiness of the Special Boat Squadron to secure Ghana's maritime space.

The simulation is followed up of an anti-smuggling and anti-piracy exercise conducted by the Ghana Navy in line with Ghana's security awareness campaign 'see something, say something' to educate Ghanaians to report any suspicious activity related to terrorism to the security agencies.

The exercise, codenamed 'Exercise Sea Hawk', is aimed at testing the capability of the Special Boat Squadron to work together with other stakeholders to respond to potential maritime-related counter-terrorism threats.

Speaking at the event on Sunday in Accra, the Minister for Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, said the government was doing everything possible to keep the country safe, adding that, that was the reason why the government was resourcing the security agencies to combat any potential peril to the country's peace.

He said Ghana remained the only country in the West African sub-region that had not experienced any terrorist attacks and urged the security agencies to continue to collaborate to keep the country safe.

The Units involved in the exercise were the Ghana Navy Special Boat Squadron (GNSBS), Air Force, Eastern Naval Command, 154 Ammo Regiment, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Military Police, Naval Aviation Cell, Ghana Boundary Commission, Ghana Navy and the Ghana Police Service.

