Liberia: Farewell

-Says UL VP For Legal Affairs To Chief Justice

Cllr. Vilma J. Blama, Associate Professor of the University of Liberia (UL) and Vice President for Legal Affairs or General Counsel of UL has written a note expressing heartfelt memories about outgoing Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor Sr.

The note is captioned "FAREWELL CHIEF JUSTICE FRANCIS S. KORKPOR, SR., DOYEN OF THE SUPREME COURT BENCH" .

The farewell note stated, "The usual adage that says that a man should be given his flower while he is alive is of no exception to the outgoing Chief Justice of the Honorable Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia, His Honor Francis Saye Korkpor, Sr. because of his stellar leadership carried out over the years."

It further pointed out, "Chief Justice Korkpor, I am pleased to bid you a farewell after critically observing you for the period of 18 years, first in the capacity as Associate Justice, and then, as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia; with the cognizance that you are an individual and collective member of the premium Supreme Court bench in whom I hold in high esteem. My farewell is also based upon the acknowledgment of your doyenship, and the application of religious morality, belief, and philosophy passed unto you by the late Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis as well as other individuals you revered".

In remembrance of a thought, Cllr. Blama recorded, "Most importantly, I remember you and will always do because of your candid advice to me during my induction into the Supreme Court bar on the 22nd day of December 2006 when you said: "Counselor Blama, if you want to be a good lawyer and remain as such, only take the best of all the teachings and learning of Cllr. Tulay".

The UL Associate Professor and Vice President for Legal Affairs/General Counsel also pointed out that, "the education you provided in open court that: "lawyers are admonished to always reread their briefs that you have filed and have it amended which is a right, is appreciated".

Also, you have remained bent on what is required by law and dispensed justice fairly and impartially, regardless of backlashes and public sentiments. Besides, there is no evidence of your 18 years reign as an Associate and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia that points to your involvement with unethical conduct. The bench was blessed to have you.

He continues, Your Honor, compiling this piece without mentioning your spirit of forgiveness, which is a sign of a good leader, as well as your respect for relationship and acquaintanceship would be unjust. It is also worth mentioning that your ability to unveil the truth to people makes you a unique character and is worthy of my commendation. For and on behalf of my family and comrades in thought, I say bravo with the memory that your footprint will go down in history and remains ink on our minds.

The farewell note to the outgoing Chief Justice concluded by saying, "it is their fervent prayer that the kind-loving Justices will be blessed with a chief justice of your kind who will steer the affairs of the Judiciary for the benefit of its stakeholders, considering your role as an epitome of justice in our beloved country Liberia."

"Bravo and farewell to the doyen of the Supreme Court bench, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., the soft-spoken man. I wish you all the best in the world beyond the Supreme Court." The farewell was not concluded.