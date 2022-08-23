Somalia: Somali Cabinet Holds Two-Day Special Meeting in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The new Cabinet Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia opened a meeting today in Mogadishu, the capital of the country.

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamse Abdi Barre, will analyze the government's activities and national priorities.

The two-day Dana-Qaran cabinet meeting will also discuss how to strengthen the cooperation between the various ministries and agencies of the government.

The opening of the meeting was attended by the speaker of the Lower House, Sheikh Adan Madobe, who delivered a speech at the venue on the latest Al-Shabaab hotel attack.