Namibia: Information Bill Sails Through National Council

THE National Council (NC) on Tuesday passed the access to information bill.

The access to information bill aims to promote the public's free access to information held by public entities, and to compel public and private entities to proactively and promptly make information available.

Executive director of information and communication technology Audrin Mathe on Wednesday in a statement said the bill will cement Namibia's stand in areas of good governance, transparency and accountability for functional democracy.

"Once enacted into law, the bill will allow Namibians access to strategic information that will assist them to make informed decisions for the betterment of their livelihoods," Mathe said.

He said when the bill becomes a law, the ministry, as a custodian of information management and dissemination within the government, will be required to establish the Office of the Independent Information Commissioner.

"The commissioner will safeguard and promote the right to access to information among the public through awareness campaigns, and educational and training programmes for the citizenry," he said.

Mathe said all public and private institutions would be required to appoint information officers to facilitate the provision of information to the public.

According to the access to information bill and in terms of subsection (3) of the bill, the president must appoint an independent and impartial person as information commissioner to promote, monitor and protect the right of access to information in Namibia.

The information commissioner would be assisted by one or more deputy information commissioners appointed by the president.

"The president appoints, in writing, the information commissioner or a deputy information commissioner after the National Assembly by resolution approves the appointment of a candidate from a list of two to three candidates nominated by the selection committee," the bill reads.