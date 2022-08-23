Namibia: 'Increase in Robberies Ruining Namibia's Image'

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) says it is concerned about the increasing number of robberies, mostly of tourists visiting Namibia.

NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala yesterday said robbers are targeting tourists all over the country.

Ashipala said after a difficult two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, current tourist arrivals data point to the recovery of the tourism industry and a return to pre-Covid numbers.

"Before the pandemic, the organisation made a profit of about N$20 million due to a high number of tourists and now are on the recovery path, as the numbers keep increasing," Ashipala said.

He added that throngs of tourists can be seen in some of the country's popular destinations, such as the Etosha National Park and Sossusvlei.

"Demand for vehicle rentals is astronomical, showing great interest in self-drive tourism. Local guides will testify that there is great interest in tourists wanting to visit areas such as Katutura and Single Quarters to experience the 'Windhoek life'," he said.

However, Ashipala said with the rise in robbery and theft cases, as a tourism company, NWR fears the negative publicity of these incidents of robbery and pickpocketing can cause.

"Tourists love experience, and experience would mean engaging with the locals, going out for sundowners, jogging, and strolling through town and all of its wonderful attractions without fear of harassment," he said.

Reports of robberies and theft are negative and will prevent many tourists from coming to Namibia, thus, hurting employment and the country's economy, Ashipala added.

"NWR would thus like to appeal to all responsible parties, including law enforcement agents and all town and regional tourism officers, to put up strong measures that create a safe environment for our tourists," he said.

The spokesperson appealed to every citizen to create a safe environment for tourists and to be ambassadors of the country.

ROBBERY INCIDENTS UP

The appeal comes after a tourist couple that was recently robbed of a camera bag containing photographic equipment worth N$170 000 last week offered a reward for information on the robbers.

Edwardo Duarte and his wife Kristi were robbed of their photographic equipment at the APS guesthouse in Windhoek on 12 July. According to Kristi, the suspects were driving in a silver Volkswagen Polo with fake number plates N 189-846 W, which they found parked on the sidewalk outside the guesthouse.

Furthermore, the police last week issued a warning to the public following the high number of reported robberies in the country.

In one incident last Friday night, a man was allegedly shot and killed in Windhoek after he allegedly tried to rob someone in Greenwell Matongo area.

According to Khomas police regional commander Ismael Basson, another man was also shot and injured in the robbery attempt.

"I would like to urge the public, mostly motorists who are also becoming victims of robberies while in slow moving traffic, please avoid using your cellphone at junctions and traffic lights," he said.

He said car doors must be locked and windows must be closed at all times.

Earlier this month, a man died after he was shot during a robbery, which he and two others allegedly committed in Windhoek.

The man and two accomplices are alleged to have attempted to rob a family that was having a braai at a Klein Windhoek mountain.

The family was robbed of a cellphone, wallet and N$10 note.

One of the assailants was wounded when he, too, was shot in the same incident.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson warrant officer Silas Shipandeni last week confirmed another robbery seen in a video clip circulating on social media in which a pensioner is robbed while withdrawing money at an ATM at Ohangwena in the north.

Shipandeni said the victim was robbed of N$4 000.

"They pushed the old lady and took her money from the ATM, pretending to help her," he said.

He cautioned members of the public against entertaining strangers at ATMs.

"Never trust anyone who is not a security guard at an ATM, because most of the time those are just criminals waiting to strike," he said.

Shipandeni said another pensioner was robbed of items, whose value is still to be determined.

"Robbery is out of hand. We do not want to scare the public, but we are just trying to caution them by telling the truth," he said.

He advised the public to avoid exposing their valuable items while in public, such as wearing earphones while walking.

"This is not only a matter for the police. We need to participate from both sides," he said.

Shipandeni further advised the public to stay away from strangers - at night and during the day.

He said people should be vigilant at stop signs.

"Whenever we meet people, always avoid conversations, because most of the time they do not have good intentions," he said.

Shipandeni advised victims to pay attention to evidence when being robbed, so that the assailants can be arrested easily.