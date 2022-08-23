Morocco: Govt Announces Additional Exceptional Support for Road Transport Professionals

22 August 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced Monday the launch of the registration operation to obtain the additional exceptional support intended for road transport professionals as of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, via the platform "mouakaba.transport.gov.ma".

"Following the decision of the Government, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics announces the launch of the registration process to obtain the additional exceptional support intended for road transport professionals as of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, via the platform mouakaba.transport.gov.ma," the ministry said in a statement.

"Given the current levels of fuel prices, the amount of aid set for this operation is the same as those granted during the first three operations," it added.

School transportation is not included in the operation given the suspension of schooling during summer vacations, the ministry specified.

This operation is part of the decision taken by the Government to support road transport professionals and protect the purchasing power of citizens, given the current situation characterized by a continued rise in fuel prices, the statement concluded.

