Morocco: Tangier Airport Has Welcomed Over 700k Passengers By End of July 2022

Tangier — Tangier Ibn Battuta International Airport has welcomed 701,737 passengers by the end of July 2022, a recovery rate of 95% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the Moroccan Airports Authority.

The recovery is consolidated during the first seven for the airports of the North and Oriental regions, which recorded recovery rates greater than or equal to 100% compared to the same period of 2019 (Tetouan: 378%, Oujda: 111%, Nador: 101%, Tangier: 95%), ONDA said in a statement.

During the month of July alone, the international airport of Tangier has posted a recovery rate of 127% with 179,214 passengers received, against 141,436 travelers during the same period of 2019.

In addition, ONDA said that the Kingdom's airports have recorded, at the end of July, a volume of commercial traffic of 9,813,316 passengers through 89,648 airport movements for all airports.

At the end of July, Morocco's airports continue to show largely positive recovery rates compared to the same period of 2019, hosting 70% of passengers and 75% of airport movements.