North Africa: Morocco Hosts Third Regional Workshop On Research Reactor Regulatory Oversight

Rabat — The Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (AMSSNuR) is organizing the third regional workshop on the regulatory oversight of research reactors from August 22 to 31 in Rabat, with the participation of several African countries.

This workshop is organized in the framework of AMSSNuR's regional cooperation program in Africa with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Network of African Regulatory Authorities (FNRBA).

It aims to provide representatives of FNRBA member states with practical knowledge and information, based on IAEA safety standards, on the regulatory oversight of research reactors.

It will also enable participants to learn about IAEA recommendations for improving research reactor safety and develop skills to support their capabilities in the regulatory oversight of such nuclear facilities.

Speaking to MAP, the Head of the Nuclear Safety Department of AMSSNuR, Taïb Marfak, indicated that "Morocco has a research reactor, which has been operational since 2009 and is operated by the National Center for Energy, Science and Nuclear Techniques (CNESTEN) at the Maâmora Nuclear Studies Center."

"Several African countries want to have research reactors like ours," he said, adding that others already have them, such as Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria.

In addition to national participation, twenty-five representatives of African nuclear safety authorities from Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia are taking part in this training.