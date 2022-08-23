Morocco: Govt Council to Convene On Thursday

22 August 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Council of Government will convene on Thursday under the chairmanship of Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

The Council will examine three draft decrees, the first of which completes the decree establishing the specialization of universities and higher education cycles, as well as the equivalent national degrees, says a said a press release from the Department of the Head of Government.

The second draft, according to the same source, relates to the protection of employees exposed to asbestos dust, while the third draft amends and supplements the decree on the protection of workers against the risks posed by gasoline and substances with a gasoline content of over 1% by volume.

The Council will also consider proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution.

Following the weekly Cabinet meeting, the government will hold a meeting to consider certain proposed laws, the statement concluded.

