Morocco: Production of Morocco's Coastal Fisheries Up 20 Percent By End of July 2022

Casablanca — Morocco's production of coastal and artisanal fisheries amounted to 719,925,383 tonnes in the first seven months of 2022, worth 5.4 billion dirhams, that is a 20 % increase in volume and 7% in value compared to the previous year, according to statistics of the National Fisheries Office (ONP).

Compared to Jan-July 2021, shellfish landings increased by 28% (4,359 tonnes), while production of pelagic fish increased by 26% (625,419 tonnes), according to the same source.

Production of shellfish, seaweed and cephalopods decreased by 55%, 53%, and 7%, respectively.

In the period under review, the ports of the Atlantic received 708,283 million tonnes of coastal and artisanal fishery catches (+20%), while those of the Mediterranean received 11,642 tonnes of fishery products, i.e. a 9% drop.