Angola: MPLA Set for Angola Victory in Poll That Many Believe Will Not Be Free and Fair

Jorge Sá Pinheiro / Unsplash
Luanda, capital of Angola, at night (file photo).
23 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

On the eve of Angola's election, analysts say that if the vote were free and fair, the ruling MPLA would almost certainly lose to the combined opposition -- but that's not going to happen.

Angola's embattled opposition is widely expected to mount its biggest challenge yet to the ruling MPLA in the general election on Wednesday, 24 August. The poll is likely to be close and some analysts believe the opposition would win if it were a free and fair election.

But none believes the election will in fact be free and fair. So expect the partisan national election commission (CNE) to announce yet another MPLA victory in the days ahead.

President João Lourenço and his MPLA will confront their old foe Unita in the legislative elections, which will also decide if Lourenço gets a second term as president.

In effect, though, the MPLA will be competing with the United Patriotic Front (FPU), which comprises three parties: Unita, the Democratic Bloc (BD) and the Angolan Renaissance Party -- Together for Angola (PRA-JA Servir Angola).

But because the constitutional court -- also partisan -- prevented the three parties from forming a coalition and refused to register Abel Chivukuvuku's PRA-JA, the other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X