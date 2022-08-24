Kenya: Conservation of the Mountain Bongo at Mount Kenya Safari Club

The mountain Bongo, (Tragelaphus Eurycerus isaaci) is one of Kenya's most unique animals - the largest, heaviest and most colourful of the forest antelopes in Africa. Endemic to equatorial forests, this species has seen a dramatic decline in numbers in the last few decades, from an estimated population of 25,000 to 150 individuals, according to the recent wildlife census in Kenya.

Before the beginning of this decline in the 1950s, these critically endangered animals once roamed freely in the Aberdares, Mau, Eburu and Mount Kenya Forest. The population decline was primarily human-driven; The Mountain Bongo suffered multiple epidemics of rinderpest, a deadly disease transmitted by cattle. In addition to that, the Bongo also suffered predation, hunting, live trade and habitat loss.

To address this crucial issue, Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) have geared efforts to save the mountain bongo from extinction. In 2004, MKWC started the breeding and re-wilding program of the antelope in Kenya.

The Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary, set on over 700 acres of pristine forest on the slopes of Mount Kenya, provides an extensive area for the antelope to roam and prepares the animal for survival in the wild.

Habitat loss, caused by human activity, increased populations and agriculture has also contributed to the decline of the Mountain Bongo. The conservancy is currently running reforestation programs in the area to conserve the forest, critical to their survival.

Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari club which sits within the conservancy, in partnership with the local community has planted over 35,000 trees to date, in an attempt to restore the Mount Kenya ecosystem.

Even though there are more Mountain Bongos in captivity than in the wild, the Mawingu Bongo sanctuary is working to have 50 to 70 fully re-wilded mountain bongos by 2025.

To be part of conservation of these antelopes, you can visit the animal orphanage; your ticket will go towards the conservation efforts and daily maintenance of the orphanage. The Kenya Wildlife Service(KWS) has also urged Kenyans to voluntarily preserve forest ecosystems around them.