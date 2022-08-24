Kenya: It Was Sudden Death Not Murder, Laikipia Dci Boss Towett Says After Kirinyaga IEBC Official Dies

23 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Laikipia — Laikipia County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Onesmus Towett has dispelled rumors surrounding the death of Kirinyanga Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Geoffery Gitobu saying it was a sudden death and not murder.

Gitobu, who was the returning officer for Gichugu constituency is said to have visited his family in Nanyuki after overseeing last week's polls, and is reported to have felt dizzy resulting in his collapse and sudden death.

The Laikipia DCI boss however said that so far there is no evidence linking his death to murder adding that a report filed at the Nanyuki police station by Gitobu's kin indicated that it was a sudden death.

"Reports that an IEBC official was murdered are not true, the report was of sudden death of somebody who collapsed in town. No case of murder or manslaughter has been reported here," Towett stated.

The Laikipia DCI boss also asked Kenyans to wait for the post mortem which will be conducted tomorrow and stop speculating the cause of Gitobu's sudden death.

This is after social media reports insinuating that the IEBC officer was murdered for political expediency.

"We have opened an inquiry and thereafter we will give a report, a postmortem will be conducted tomorrow to establish the cause of his sudden death. So let the politicians and everyone else stop speculations," he said.

The 57-year-old official's body is lying at the Cottage hospital mortuary.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X