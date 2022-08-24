Rwanda: The Ben and Fiancé Become Gorilla Games Brand Ambassadors

MUSICIAN THE BEN and his fiancé Pamela Uwicyeza have agreed to become Gorilla Games' official brand ambassadors in a deal that will run until December this year after the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The new deal will see the duo lead Gorilla Games' world Cup campaign dubbed 'Tugende Qatar' during which three football fans will be selected to witness the World Cup final live in Qatar, as the biggest prize to be given out during the campaign.

The duo, sports enthusiasts by nature, said working with Gorilla Games is more than just doing business as they look forward to encouraging football fans to join the campaign for them to stand a chance to win prizes that are up for grabs ahead of the World Cup.

"I am so excited to be part of the Gorilla Games campaign. With them, there is a lot in store that we are looking forward to revealing to Rwandans," The Ben said.

"It's an honor to become the Gorilla Games brand ambassador because I am a huge fan of sports in my daily life. I also do betting sometimes, so I am happy to be part of this new journey," said the singer 's fiancé, Uwicyeza.

It is the first time The Ben and Pamela signed a deal with a company as partners since they got engaged back in October last year, something that the singer described as 'a privilege'.

"It's always good to work with your partner. How did I feel working with her in the Gorilla Games campaign? There is nothing better than that," the 'Why' singer said.

"It is a privilege working with a partner, a girlfriend, a wife, a fiancé ...whatever you call it, and at the same time, you bring the best out of each other," he added.

It's a campaign which Gorilla Games' Social Media and Public Relations Officer Chris Gakwandi said people can bet to not only win cash but also stand a chance to win a ticket to travel to Qatar and enjoy a lifetime experience to witness the World Cup final.

He said The Ben was their right pick for the campaign given the status he built as a music superstar in Rwanda and in Africa.

"The Ben is one of Africa's superstars and Rwanda's very best, and Gorilla Games being the best in the industry, we chose to have him on our endorsement list, and we should do this continuously as a way of supporting the entertainment industry," said Gakwandi.

"At Gorilla Games, when we have someone to work with, we look at someone who is passionate about sports and who can engage customers to bet with us. They [The Ben and Pamela] are familiar with our platform and we are convinced that if we send them to go and communicate to the general public, they are going to do it best. We don't expect it from them, we already know they are going to deliver," he added," she added.

The whole campaign will cost the betting company over Rwf 150 million.

The World Cup begins on November 20, 2022, with 32 nations competing, and the cup winner will be announced on December 18, 2022.

Gorilla Games has previously run similar campaigns in the past, taking people to events like the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations , the Euros 2020, and the Arsenal-Manchester United Premier League game at the Emirates, among others.

What it takes to join the campaign

Since The Ben signed the deal, on August 19, to December 2022, you can make deposits and wager on a variety of games via Gorilla Games' app, website, or USSD.

These games include all of those mentioned on the company's platforms, and the more bets you place, the greater your chances of winning.

As part of the awareness strategy, we intend to use media, brand ambassadors, and roadshow activations, with stops in Musanze, Muhanga, Rusizi, Rubavu, Nyagatare, Kigali, Huye, and Musanze featuring top Rwandan entertainers.