South Africa's 'Oxymoronic' National Stayaway Has Very Little Going for It

23 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tim Cohen

A funny thing about oxymorons is that the word 'oxymoron' is itself an oxymoron. It is derived from the Greek words 'oxys', which means sharp, and 'moronos', which means dull. What's more, some of them are seriously funny.

Oxymorons are now so much a part of our lives that we barely notice them. Think of "civil war" or "paper towel", or "crash landing" or "deafening silence". One you often see in the business press is "negative growth", which is a polite way of saying that this is a positive shitstorm.

The same applies to phrases, like "fighting for peace", although the phrase is so self-consciously oxymoronic that we do get the joke. Comedian George Carlin once famously said that "fighting for peace is like making love for virginity".

To all of these, one must add something very specific to South Africa: "striking for jobs" - and this one is seriously not funny. It's my unbiased opinion that striking for jobs is true fiction. Whenever the SA labour movement calls on the SA labour force to strike for jobs, I tend to let out a silent scream.

Tomorrow, the trade union movements have called for a day-long "general strike", although, of...

