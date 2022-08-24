Kenya: Bandari Has What It Takes to Win the FKF Premier League, Says Coach Kimani

Nairobi — Bandari FC head coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani says the club is in the best shape to challenge for the FKF Premier League title as the new season beckons, saying their transfer business has gone on to show their intent to bag the first ever league crown.

Bandari have been smart in the transfer window and among the players they have brought on board include the Kariobangi Sharks duo of Felix Oluoch and Douglas Mokaya, Enock Momanyi from Talanta, defender Omar Somobwanaa from AFC Leopards as well as Fidel Origa and James Kinyanjui from Wazito FC.

"We looked at places where we thought we needed to strengthen as well as bring in back up. We wanted to build a team where the substitutes are as strong as the starters and so far I am happy with the squad we have built," Kimani said.

He added; "Last season what was the biggest challenge was when we got injuries, we didn't have replacements and that is why at some point in the season we ended up struggling. We struggled a lot with depth but now, we have it."

He says he has been impressed with their performance in the friendly matches they have played especially last week on their tour of Nairobi where they played three training matches.

"They showed high tactical and technical ability, they were sharp and quick to grasp what we want them to do," the tactician says.

Bandari won all their three matches in Nairobi including a 4-1 whitewash of Posta Rangers and Kimani says the performance have given him belief that they can challenge for the Premier League title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The synergy is good and the spirit among the players is really top. This is an indication of where we are as a team. Offensively I am really happy with where we are. Defensively we are okay but still need to tie up a few things. We just need to keep insisting on the roles of each player and what is expected of them," the tactician stated.

On Bandari challenging for the title, the former Mathare United skipper said; "If there is a time that it is possible to dream of the title then I believe it is now. With the quality we have in the team, I believe we can do wonders. I am hopeful and optimistic of a good season,"

"The people of Mombasa can dream of the title. If everything goes to plan, I believe we will translate the good preparations with results on the pitch."

"Going by history, we will try to approach this season differently. We have often started slow then tried to catch up when it is too late but this season, we want to try and start strongly and maintain the same tempo throughout," the coach explained.

In the just concluded season, Bandari mounted a late challenge for the Premier League title with a strong second leg performance, but couldn't match up. This is the second time they have come close to battling for the title, without success.

"It has always been a case of too close but too far away. This time we are determined to give it a real challenge," he added.

Bandari's only major title is the FKF Shield title they won in 2015.