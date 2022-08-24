Malawi: Former MEC Commissioner Kunje's Fate August 31

23 August 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Embattled former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje will know her fate on August 31 which the Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court has set aside for her ruling following her conviction last week on obstructing presidential convoy.

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba convicted Kunje and her former driver Jones Tewesa for criminal reckless and negligence.

Both the state and defence lawyers made oral submissions before CRM Austin Banda today in a case the two are accused of blocking President Lazarus Chakwera's convoy.

Kunje' lawyers, Christopher Masanje prayed to the court to exercise mercy since Kunje was a first offender and that the state has failed to establish that Kunje had a criminal intent.

Tewesa's lawyer Timothy Chirwa also prayed to the court to hand a suspended sentence to Tewesa who he said was caught between following his superiors orders and abiding to the law.

Kunje is currently remanded at Mikuyu Prison and Tewesa remanded at Zomba Central Prison.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X