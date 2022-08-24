Malawi: Former MEC Commissioner Kunje's Fate August 31

Embattled former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje will know her fate on August 31 which the Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court has set aside for her ruling following her conviction last week on obstructing presidential convoy.

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba convicted Kunje and her former driver Jones Tewesa for criminal reckless and negligence.

Both the state and defence lawyers made oral submissions before CRM Austin Banda today in a case the two are accused of blocking President Lazarus Chakwera's convoy.

Kunje' lawyers, Christopher Masanje prayed to the court to exercise mercy since Kunje was a first offender and that the state has failed to establish that Kunje had a criminal intent.

Tewesa's lawyer Timothy Chirwa also prayed to the court to hand a suspended sentence to Tewesa who he said was caught between following his superiors orders and abiding to the law.

Kunje is currently remanded at Mikuyu Prison and Tewesa remanded at Zomba Central Prison.