Malawi: Macra Revokes Licences for Three More Radios, Televisions

23 August 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Electronic media regulators, the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has revoked content licences for three radios and televisions, bringing to six broadcasters Macra has closed down since last week.

Macra says it has revoked licences for Ufulu FM, Ufulu Television and Galaxy FM for a substantial breach of a condition of their licences for failing to pay annual licence fees.

In a statement signed by MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman, the regulator says Ufulu FM, Ufulu Television and Galaxy radio owe MACRA K27, 270,000, K18,100,000 and K28, 893,000 respectively.

MACRA says 22 August 2022 was the deadline for the three media houses to pay their licence fees. It further says the media houses are free in future to apply for the content licences if they have no regulatory issues with the body.

Last week, MACRA also revoked the content licences of Joy Radio, Sapitwa FM and Capital Radio. Angaliba Radio and Angaliba Television as well as Rainbow Television, licences were also revoked for similar reasons.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X