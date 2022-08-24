Kenya: IEBC Gazettes 286 Members of National Assembly for 13th Parliament

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted Members of Parliament Elect from the 286 constituencies.

The notice excludes four constituencies where elections are slated for Monday next week, including Kitui rural, Rongai, Kacheliba and Pokot south.

The Gazette notice comes ahead of Thursday's orientation set for all Members Elect at the Parliament buildings.

The notice has published the 286 elected members with their names alongside the number of votes they garnered in the last week's polls.

"The IEBC hereby declares that the persons whose names are listed in the schedule hereunder were elected as Members of the National Assembly having received the majority of the votes cast in the election held 9th August, 2022 and complied with the provisions of the Elections Act, 2011 and the Constitution," reads the notice.

National Assembly Clerk Serah Kioko on Friday encouraged all elected MPs including members who have been re-elected to avail themselves for the orientation session.

Kioko said that the orientation sessions shall include registration of the Members, collection of bio-data information, issuance of parliamentary identification cards, briefing on the use of the Chamber voting system.

She pointed out that it will also involve a "tour of Parliament Buildings and briefings by the Office of the Clerk on essential legislative matters, among other things.

Kioko indicated that MPs-Elect will be informed once President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the date when they will convene for the first sitting.